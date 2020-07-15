Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $85,676.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003845 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.36 or 0.04999667 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.