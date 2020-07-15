Cryptonex (CNX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.34 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00017920 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $92.32 million and $1.34 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.01964547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00085866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000991 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117233 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

