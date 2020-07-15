Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 166,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,004. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $227.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 62.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 161,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

