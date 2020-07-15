CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVSI. Roth Capital lowered CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CV Sciences from $0.80 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $0.75 target price for the company.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CVSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 332,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.