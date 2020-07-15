CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,560,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.