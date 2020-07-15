CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 476,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

