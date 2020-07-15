Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 209.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Datadog by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $9,047,800.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,164.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,216,499.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,706,033 shares of company stock worth $179,897,840. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG traded down $9.75 on Tuesday, reaching $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,253. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion and a PE ratio of -577.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.