Datum (DAT) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $47,535.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.39 or 0.04983980 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054730 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033505 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

