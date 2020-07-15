DECOIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,550.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. DECOIN has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $11,550.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000484 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,262,550 coins and its circulating supply is 53,251,448 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

