DEEX (DEEX) Market Capitalization Tops $399,352.82

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, DEEX has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market capitalization of $399,352.82 and approximately $8,419.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

