Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. downgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

