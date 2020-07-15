Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNSTY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,869. Deutsche Borse has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89.

Deutsche Borse Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

