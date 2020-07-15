Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNSTY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,869. Deutsche Borse has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89.

