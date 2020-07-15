Diamond (DMD) Hits Market Cap of $903,140.79

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Diamond has a total market cap of $903,140.79 and approximately $380.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002788 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,501,048 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

