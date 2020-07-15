Digitex Futures Reaches Market Cap of $53.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $53.53 million and $1.90 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.01963737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00085537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00118934 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,785,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

