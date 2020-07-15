Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 67.1% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 81.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023399 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004736 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003029 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.