Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 47,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,455. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

