Domtar (TSE:UFS) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,661. Domtar has a 1-year low of C$25.29 and a 1-year high of C$56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 194.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.8519743 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.