Dusk Network (DUSK) One Day Volume Tops $628,012.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $628,012.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.39 or 0.04983980 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054730 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033505 BTC.

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,130,406 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

