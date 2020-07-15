Edge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,052.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. Edge has a market cap of $3.04 million and $1,052.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and FCoin. During the last week, Edge has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.55 or 0.04999066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033580 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, KuCoin, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

