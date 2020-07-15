EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

EDPFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. 4,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.59.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts predict that EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

