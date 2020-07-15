Ellaism (ELLA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $16,114.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

