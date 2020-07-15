ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $21,004.91 and approximately $1,684.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.01964547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00085866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000991 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117233 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

