Emil D. Kakkis Sells 40,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RARE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.10. 174,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $91.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after buying an additional 1,044,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,265,000 after buying an additional 865,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after buying an additional 473,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

