Emil D. Kakkis Sells 40,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
RARE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.10. 174,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $91.77.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.
