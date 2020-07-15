Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 791 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. 4,870,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,455. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.