Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,662,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.83. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

