Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. 6,887,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,781. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.