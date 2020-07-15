Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2,625.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,052 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. 69,158,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,678,281. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

