Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,600 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 366.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.