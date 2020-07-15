Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 27.4% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Danaher by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 311.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average is $158.56. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

In other news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

