Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 1.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $84.79.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

