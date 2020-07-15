Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. 15,493,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,003,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

