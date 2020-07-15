Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,565 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 108,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,507,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,889,559. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

