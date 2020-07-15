Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 6,906,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

