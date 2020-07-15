Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,341 shares of company stock valued at $123,373,168. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $25.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.23. 852,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,200. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $655.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

