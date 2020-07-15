Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1,406.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 190,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.55. 36,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,519. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $133.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

