Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,188 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total value of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,051 shares of company stock valued at $84,618,627. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.73.

VRTX stock traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

