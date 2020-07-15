Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 252.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,568. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.