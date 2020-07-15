Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 484.9% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $244,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded up $12.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,520,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,157. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $431.69. The firm has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.