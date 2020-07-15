Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys 74 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $140.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

