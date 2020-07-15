Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,149 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 3.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 182,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47,498.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 547.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 195.4% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter.

GSY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 425,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,808. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

