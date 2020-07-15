Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of NEE traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.55. 3,038,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.84. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.