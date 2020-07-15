Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 130.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trade Desk by 79.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.07.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,323,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,244 shares of company stock worth $102,754,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $475.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.22 and its 200 day moving average is $290.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

