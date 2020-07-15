Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $159,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

