Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 142,862.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,431 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,853,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. 458,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,454. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

