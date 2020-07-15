Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.13.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,346 shares of company stock worth $92,098,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,057,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.52 and a 200 day moving average of $393.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

