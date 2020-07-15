Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 0.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CSX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 11,000.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.96.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

