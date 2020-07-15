Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,634,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. 4,096,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,542. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1779 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

