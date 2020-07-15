Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Newmont Goldcorp comprises about 1.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,482. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

