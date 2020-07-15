Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after buying an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,603,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.42.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The company has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

