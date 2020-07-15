Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.42.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.58. 19,731,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,368,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average is $210.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.